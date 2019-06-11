The US House of Representatives agreed on Monday on a resolution criticising Turkey's procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and expressed concern over the Ankara and Washington alliance.

The House resolution entitled "Expressing concern for the United States-Turkey alliance" underlining concerns about Ankara's foreign policy and the country's judicial system is not acceptable, Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"[The resolution] does not fit the deep-rooted alliance and friendship between the US and Turkey," the ministry spokesperson Sami Aksoy said.

US Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, on Monday, discussed the resolution and underscored the importance of the US-Turkey bilateral relationship, but also warned of the consequences if Turkey pursues the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from the Russian Federation.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined the importance of resorting to "dialogue" and showing "respect" in order to resolve a difference of opinion between allies.

"Instead [of seeking dialogue], taking non-binding decisions that don't serve of building mutual trust, the language of threats and sanctions and the deadlines are not acceptable," the statement said.