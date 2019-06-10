Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday in a blow to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party over what the media said was an investigation into false bank accounts and money laundering.

Local media channels said the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] arrested Zardari over its investigation into bank accounts and money laundering, with Zardari's sister, Faryal Talpur, also being investigated.

Zardari, widower of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by NAB, the anti-corruption body's spokesman, Nawazish Ali, said.

The former president and Talpur could not be reached for comment but they have always denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases and the PPP says the cases are politically motivated.

"Our right to fair trial is being undermined," Zardari's son, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told a news conference, adding that the NAB officers arrived to arrest his father without any judicial orders.

PPP officials say the cases against Zardari are meant to pile pressure on the party and help Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is seen to be favoured by the country's military.

TRT World spoke with journalist Kamran Yousaf for more.