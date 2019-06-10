Huge crowds spilled out onto the streets of Hong Kong to protest a new law, which would allow the extradition of residents to other Chinese territories.

The unrest is the largest since the British handover of the island to China in 1997.

Organisers of Sunday’s protest put the figure at almost one million people, or roughly a seventh of the population, while police said the number was 240,000 at most.

Protesters chanted "Scrap the evil law!" and "Oppose China extradition!"

The law allows authorities to move suspected criminals to the Chinese mainland for trial.

Critics have raised fears that the move would lead to arbitrary detentions, political persecution, and the threat of torture under the Chinese judicial system.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam said that she had no plans to scrap the controversial plan despite the outrage.

"This is a very important piece of legislation that will help to uphold justice and also ensure that Hong Kong will fulfil her international obligations in terms of cross-boundary and transnational crimes," she said.