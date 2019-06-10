At least nineteen people were killed late Sunday in an attack on a village in the troubled north of Burkina Faso, a security source said on Monday.

"Several dozen armed men carried out an attack on the district of Arbinda, shooting several people dead," said a local official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A security source said, "19 bodies have been found."

The attack took place "on Sunday between 3 pm and 5 pm," or between 1500 and 1700 GMT, the official said.

An emergency meeting was underway to discuss the situation, the official said.

Spate of violence

Hours before the attack, armed men had stopped three vehicles in Arbinda and set fire to them, killing one of the drivers, the source said.

Arbinda has witnessed a spate of militant violence in recent months despite stepped-up security operations.

In April, 62 people were killed in militant attacks and ensuing ethnic clashes, and four people travelling by car were ambushed and killed.