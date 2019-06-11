Nearly 100 people were killed in a gruesome overnight attack on a village in central Mali, in the latest violence to strike the fragile region, authorities said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the massacre, targeting a village inhabited by the Dogon community, bore the hallmarks of tit-for-tat ethnic attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives.

It came less than three months after nearly 160 members of the Fulani ethnic group were slaughtered by a group identified as Dogon.

"This country cannot be led by a cycle of revenge, and vendetta," Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told ORTM public television from Switzerland, where he said he was cutting short an official visit.

He called on Malians to come together to "allow our nation to survive, because this is a question of survival."

Local officials in Koundou district, where the Sobane-Kou village was attacked, said 95 people were killed, their bodies burned and others were still missing.

Village 'virtually wiped out'

The government, giving a provisional toll, said 95 people had been killed, 19 were missing, numerous farm animals had been slaughtered and homes had been torched.

"Armed men, suspected to be terrorists, launched a murderous attack on this peaceful village," it said in a statement.

A Malian security source at the site of the massacre said, "A Dogon village has been virtually wiped out."

A survivor who gave his name as Amadou Togo said, "About 50 heavily armed men arrived on motorbikes and pickups."

"They first surrounded the village and then attacked – anyone who tried to escape was killed.

'No one was spared'

"Some people had their throats cut or were disembowelled, grain stores and cattle were torched. No one was spared – women, children, elderly people."

Togo added: "We have counted 95 dead and 38 wounded, with about 20 listed as missing."

The local official said the village had a population of about 300.

An association of Dogon traditional hunters, called Dan Nan Ambassagou, deplored the "barbaric and vile" attack which it described as tantamount to genocide.

A brutal cycle of violence in central Mali, an ethnic mosaic, began after a predominantly Fulani militant group led by preacher Amadou Koufa emerged in 2015.

Since militants recruited mainly from Fulanis, they became associated with them, fuelling tensions with other ethnic groups such as Bambara and Dogon.