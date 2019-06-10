The Trump administration has made headlines once again with an intrusive addition to the US visa application procedure – submitting five years worth of social media history with the majority of new applications. It is estimated that this will affect approximately 15 million people annually.

The US State Department announced last week that they would be requesting the social media handles of upwards of 20 platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, as well as platforms less popular such as Weibo and Reddit.

In addition to this extensive list, applicants are expected to provide any social media handles from platforms that are not listed. In addition to this being a blatant breach of an individual's right to privacy, it also provides leeway to the visa issuing officers to use decontextualised statements as the right to reject an applicant.

In addition to the social media data, applicants are asked for all previously used telephone numbers of the last five years, all e-mail addresses used in that time, a history of international travel and residential status, and finally, the classic, whether there has been any involvement with terrorist activity amongst you, your family and friends.

With this new data, a person’s political, religious, social, cultural, and even food preferences can be spun valid grounds to reject a visa. It is also important to note that once a visa is refused, there is no appeal process. A CNN report highlights an interesting perspective on how this may affect those seeking student visas.

It reads, “The matter becomes even more complicated in the case of those applying for student visas because any post signalling their excitement at attending this or that university in a particular town or city could be misinterpreted to signify a possible intention to stay after the degree is complete.”

As is the case in most Western countries, sufficient evidence must be provided that the visa applicant will return to their home country – and there are several instances where material on social media can be used to demonstrate that an applicant does not intend on returning to their home country.

It must be pointed out that if an American had to face this process, it would be a violation of their civil rights and the First Amendment. This means despite the US’s recent history of spreading democracy and 'democratic values' by force across the Middle East, these do not apply when they wish to visit that same nation. This situation privileges the privacy of US citizens over that of a visitor or potential immigrant.

Fallout

This is a clear assertion of superiority, but it is also a political tool that leverages geopolitics and weaponises the US visa and immigration system.

For example, the Chinese government have issued two warnings against travel and study in the United States citing one of the reasons as tighter visa restrictions, arbitrary rejections, and the threats of shortening the issued length of stay.