Kazakhstan on Sunday elected interim leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the hand-picked successor of long-term former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, with around 70 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.

The government-approved "Public Opinion" pollster gave Tokayev 70.13 percent while his closest rival, opposition candidate Amirzhan Kosanov received 15.39 percent.

Nazarbayev, who had run the oil-rich former Soviet republic for almost three decades before stepping down in March, and retains sweeping powers, chose the 66-year-old diplomat as his successor, making the outcome of the vote all but certain.

But on the day of the vote, Kazakhstan police detained hundreds of opposition protesters, AFP reporters said.

In the biggest protests for three years in the Central Asian country, AFP correspondents in the main cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty saw police detain hundreds and bundle them into police vans.

The ruling Nur Otan party that nominated Tokayev is still chaired by Nazarbayev, who spent almost three decades as Kazakhstan's head of state.

Nazarbayev has also received the honorary title of "Leader of the Nation," or Elbasy in Kazakh, and is the lifelong chief of the powerful security council.

But when he signed off from his presidential role with a surprise speech on national television in March, he gave a ringing endorsement to Tokayev, who as Senate speaker automatically became the interim leader.

"Tokayev is precisely the person we can trust to manage Kazakhstan.

He is an honest, responsible and dependable person," Nazarbayev said.

Tokayev, a long-time diplomat was born in 1953 to a family of Soviet intelligentsia in Kazakhstan. He graduated from the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1975.

He then began a career as a diplomat that would see him become a force in Kazakhstan's independence-era foreign ministry. He served as foreign minister twice and was appointed prime minister from 1999 to 2002.

But his role as speaker of the senate was more indicative of Nazarbayev's personal trust in him.

Tokayev filled the position twice, from 2007 to 2011, and from 2013 until his swearing-in as interim leader in March.

Had Nazarbayev been unable to fulfil his presidential duties at any point during these two periods, Tokayev stood next in line for office under the constitution.