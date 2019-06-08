WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twelve bodies of Muslims found in Bosnian war-era mass grave
More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were butchered by Bosnian Serb forces in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II and deemed genocide by international justice.
Twelve bodies of Muslims found in Bosnian war-era mass grave
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on December 15, 2015. / Reuters Archive
June 8, 2019

The remains of 12 Muslims killed in Bosnia's brutal 1992-95 civil war have been found in a mass grave on a mountain near Sarajevo, Fena news agency said on Saturday.

The war is thought to have left more than 100,000 people dead and over 7,000 people are still missing.

"According to the evidence, they were liquidated while they were trying to go to the Free Territories," or areas under the control of the Bosnian army, Emza Fazlic, the spokeswoman of the Bosnian Institute for Missing Persons, told Fena.

The bodies have been transferred from the grave site at Mt. Igman, west of Sarajevo, to the capital for DNA tests and the results should be available in six to eight weeks, she said.

Recommended

When the conflict ended, 31,500 people remained missing. 

The bodies of some 25,000 have since been exhumed from mass graves, but few have been found in recent years.

More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were butchered by Bosnian Serb forces in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II and deemed genocide by international justice.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon