'Taliban' attack kills 14 pro-government militants in western Afghanistan
Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the governor of Khor province, says seven other pro-government militants were wounded in the attack late Friday, with two of them in critical condition.
Taliban walk as they celebrate ceasefire in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan June 16, 2018. / Reuters Archive
June 8, 2019

An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militant group in an attack on checkpoints in the western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says seven other pro-government militants were wounded in the attack late Friday, with two of them in critical condition.

Khateby says reinforcements pushed the Taliban back and inflicted casualties, without giving exact figures.

The Taliban, who effectively control about half of the country, carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces and government targets.

Washington has held several rounds of talks with the insurgents in recent months aimed at ending the nearly 18-year war that kicked off with the US invasion in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

