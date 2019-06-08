TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's 'Operation Claw' in north Iraq continues
More than 40 militants neutralised in Operation Claw in thirteen days, says Turkish National Defence Ministry.
Turkish commandos observe the area as Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq on May 28, 2019. / AA
June 8, 2019

A total of 43 PKK terrorists were neutralised in 'Operation Claw' since May 27, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Saturday on Twitter.

A total of 74 shelters and 53 mines used by PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region were also destroyed, according to the ministry.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq against the PKK terror group on May 27.

Authorities often use the word "neutralised" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. 

SOURCE:AA
