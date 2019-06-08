Police in the UK are facing a growing problem as drug dealers push their operations outside major cities and into the countryside.

Authorities say drug dealers are employing young children to move and sell their products.

In the county of Hertfordshire north of London police say they have witnessed an increase in drug-related crime over the last year, especially among young people.

"You can have children as young as ten being involved in county lines criminality," said Tracy Pemberton, a detective Hertfordshire police.