Thousands of people took to the streets of Liberia's capital Monrovia on Friday to protest rising prices and corruption, posing a key political test for President George Weah.

The football icon is being challenged over the same issues on which he campaigned in his rise to the presidency of the impoverished West African state just 18 months ago.

About 10,000 people took part in the demonstration, according to an AFP estimate, while a police official put the turnout at around 4,000.

Some held aloft placards reading: "We are tired of suffering" and "We want better living conditions."

The mood was upbeat, with people dancing and singing. But in a country traumatised by years of civil war, many braced for possible clashes, and some stocked up on food, fearing prolonged disruption.

In the event, the demonstration passed off peacefully, but protesters were unable to present their grievances – as they had wanted – to Weah.

Instead they were told they should present them to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, ex-wife of former warlord and president Charles Taylor, although she failed to show up.

Talk-show host Henry Costa, one of the protest coalition's leaders, later asked demonstrators to leave and return on Monday.

The coalition that organised the march, the Council of Patriots, comprises dozens of civil society groups as well as politicians.

"I am staying home to make sure that my kids don’t get in the streets. I have good reasons to be scared. In the history of this country all of our big crises started with demonstrations and ended in serious violence," Mustafa Kanneh, 43, told AFP earlier.

On Thursday, Weah issued a statement defending his record, blaming past governments for the country's entrenched problems and sternly warning the protest organisers.

"You can say whatever you want to, but be warned that cusses, insults and incitement of violence will never again be permitted under my administration," he said.

Weah's woes

Weah, 52, is revered in Liberia and beyond for blazing a trail for African footballers in Europe.