WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 25 injured as blast hits apartment buildings in Sweden
A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping damaged two adjacent buildings and injured at least 25 people, say officials.
At least 25 injured as blast hits apartment buildings in Sweden
Police officers are seen at the site of an explosion in Linkoping, Sweden, June 7, 2019 / Reuters
June 7, 2019

A powerful explosion ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Swedish city on Friday, slightly injuring at least 25 people, officials said. 

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.

The explosion blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in central Linkoping, about 175 kilometres (110 miles) southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings has five stories, while the other has four floors.

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area as a precaution after the blast, which occurred shortly after 0700 GMT (3 am EDT). The area was sealed off by police.

Recommended

"As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related," police spokesman Bjorn Oberg told The Associated Press.

"Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out," Oberg said.

"So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon