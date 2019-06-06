WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tear gas as US ambassador meets Malawi opposition leader
Police fired teargas at supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) demanding the resignation of Malawi’s president.
Tear gas as US ambassador meets Malawi opposition leader
Teargas is seen outside the Malawi Congress Party headquarters in Lilongwe, Malawi June 6, 2019, in this still image obtained from video taken from social media. / Reuters
June 6, 2019

The United States ambassador to Malawi was caught up in political unrest as police fired tear gas while she met with an opposition leader on Thursday, while police acknowledged some of the gas wafted into the US embassy nearby.

Departing Ambassador Virginia Palmer was meeting in the capital, Lilongwe, with Lazarus Chakwera at his party headquarters a short walk from the embassy. Chakwera finished a close second in last month’s presidential election and has gone to court to challenge the results, and his Malawi Congress Party supporters have been holding protests.

A US State Department official confirmed the meeting and said the ambassador was safe and had been in no danger, as no one was targeting her. The official added that the US calls for restraint on all sides as Malawi’s High Court resolves election disputes.

Police told The Associated Press they had not been aware the ambassador was inside the party headquarters when they pursued and confronted protesters outside.

Recommended

“When the police were firing tear gas we did not know anything until when she came out of the office,” police spokesman James Kadadzera said.

The US Embassy later warned against travel to and around the embassy and MCP headquarters “until further notice.”

In a national address on state television Thursday night, President Peter Mutharika accused Chakwera’s opposition party of “mobilizing illegal demonstrations” and trying to cause chaos in the southern African nation after a peaceful election. His address did not mention the tear gas incident. Mutharika, who has dismissed opposition allegations of corruption during his first term, again called for unity.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon