Hungary has decided to ‘indefinitely suspend’ a controversial new court system in a move to ‘improve Hungary’s position’ in the European Union (EU), according to government officials.

The suspension came just before judges were to be appointed to the administrative courts, whose creation was made into law last December. The new court system would have overseen issues regarding sensitive political topics, with judges appointed by the justice minister.

A government official appointing judges raised concerns about the rule of law in Hungary, which is increasingly seen as the EU’s problem child.

Freedom House, a US-based, pro-democracy watchdog, said in its 2019 country report for Hungary, which it labels as ‘partly free’, that the courts prompted “concerns that it could be filled with judges sympathetic to the ruling party”.

The Venice Commission, the European Commission’s advisory body, said in March that the new system would allow the justice minister to exercise significant powers over the judicial system without necessary checks and balances.

The halting of the courts came as a “huge surprise”, according to Matyas Bencze, a Hungarian law professor who also works at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences Center for Social Sciences Institute for Legal Studies.

“As a response to the criticisms [the government] continuously stated … that there were not any major political and legal problems with their plan. They acknowledged that only a few, minor (not systemic) problems occurred which they had already fixed”, Bencze said in an interview.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated his intention to create an ‘illiberal democracy’ within the EU.

His far-right Fidesz party has led campaigns against migration and painted Hungarian-American financier George Soros, who champions liberal causes across the globe and spoken out against migration.

The government even paid for billboards across Hungary that alleged Soros was working with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to encourage migration ahead of May European Parliament (EP) elections.

Juncker is also a member of the European People’s Party (EPP), the centre-right bloc in the EP, of which Fidesz was a member until its suspension in March.

EU position

After the suspension, Fidesz cosied to the European Alliance of Peoples and Nations, a far-right, anti-immigration and Eurosceptic bloc headed by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

However, the EPP remains the largest bloc in the EP and it appears Fidesz wants to remain in the fold, according to Zselyke Csaky, Research Director for Europe and Eurasia for Freedom House.