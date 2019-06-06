The surprising collapse of a proposal to merge Fiat Chrysler and Renault weighed heavily on the companies' shares Thursday, with all sides casting blame for the unravelling of what had appeared like a done deal to create the world's third-largest automaker.

The French government, which is Renault's biggest shareholder, said it had asked for five more days to review a deal and to obtain support from Nissan, a longtime Japanese alliance partner.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles instead withdrew its merger proposal late Wednesday, citing "political conditions in France."

Shares in Renault plunged 7.6% to 51.91 euros in early Paris trading, while Fiat Chrysler sank 2.8% to 11.35 euros on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Take it or leave it

The French government, which owns 15% stake of Renault, had placed four conditions on the deal - with Nissan's consent to the merger the outstanding question, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

A French government official was more direct, saying that Fiat Chrysler was at fault for the merger collapse, placing "massive pressure," to quickly take the offer or leave it.

The French official said France wanted to delay a vote until Tuesday to have more time to discuss it with Nissan, which had said it intended to abstain from any immediate vote. The official was not authorised to be named according to government policy.

Fiat Chrysler did not have an immediate response to the French government's version of events. In Tokyo, Nissan declined to comment.

France's conditions

Le Maire said that the French government's conditions for a final agreement were to complete the merger operation as part of the existing alliance between Renault and Nissan, preserve French jobs and factories, create governance respectful of the equilibrium between Renault and Fiat Chrysler and ensure participation in an electric battery initiative with Germany.

"An agreement had been reached on three of these conditions. It remained to obtain explicit support from Nissan," Le Maire said.

Nissan had expressed reservations about the deal.