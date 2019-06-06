Asian stocks and oil markets made modest gains Thursday as trade tensions continued to weigh on investors' minds, with some cautiously hoping that the United States and Mexico will strike a compromise on tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said some progress -- but not enough -- had been made in Wednesday's talks with Mexico on averting the tariffs he intends to impose next week unless the flow of undocumented migrants into the US is stopped.

Trump tweeted that discussions would resume Thursday.

Coming on the heels of the US-China trade war, Trump's threats against Mexico have intensified fears for the global economy, hurting oil prices and lowering overall growth forecasts.

A World Bank report released Tuesday showed reduced global growth forecasts for the year, with the economy expected to expand by 2.6 percent, well below the three percent growth seen in 2018.

'Oil prices remain under pressure'

The decline in crude prices followed the release of data from the US Department of Energy that showed domestic production rising, while Morgan Stanley on Wednesday slashed its oil price forecast, citing a "sharper-than-expected slowdown in demand".