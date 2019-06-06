Denmark's Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen conceded defeat in the country's general election on Wednesday, after preliminary results showed the left-wing opposition bloc had won.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," Lokke told supporters at an election night rally, after his Liberal party, which has been in power for 14 of the past 18 years, came in second behind the Social Democrats.

"I will go to the queen tomorrow to tender my government's resignation," he said.