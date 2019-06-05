John Walker Lindh, otherwise known as ‘the American Taliban’, was recently released from Terre Haute Penitentiary in Indiana, serving 17 years of his 20-year sentence after being captured in Afghanistan in 2001.

Back then, Americans were astonished as to how a 20-year-old man, who grew up in a tranquil suburban setting in northern California, could join the Taliban.

The circumstances of his conversion to Islam and his life trajectory, taking him from California to Yemen to Afghanistan, are worth examining today, as his case foreshadowed the trend of converts to Islam eventually joining the ranks of Al Qaeda and Daesh.

Furthermore, his release provides is an unprecedented case. Lindh apparently remains committed to the cause he joined, raising fears and questions as to how he will adjust to life after prison, and whether he will pose a threat.

The Life of John Walker Lindh

Lindh grew up in the Nineties in Marin County, a scenic and affluent area north of San Francisco. He converted to Islam in his teens, and in his twenties went to study in Yemen, then in the religious schools of Pakistan, and finally went to Afghanistan, then under the rule of the Taliban, where he joined their fight against the beleaguered Northern Alliance.

After the US toppled the Taliban in October 2001, he was found in December following an uprising in a camp holding militants. He was sent back to the US and sentenced to 20 years on terror-related charges. He was released three years earlier for ‘good behavior’.

Graeme Wood of the Atlanticcorresponded with Lindh while he was in detention and concluded that during his 17 years in captivity he transitioned from being an Al Qaeda supporter to a Daesh supporter.

It has been reported that Lindh will reside in Virginia, where he was sentenced. US President Donald Trump objected to his release and Senators Richard Shelby and Maggie Hassan wrote to the Bureau of Prisons to asking what “policy, strategy, and process” were in place to ensure that a terrorist can “reintegrate into society”?

The senators’ question raises a more significant question, as to what led to Lindh’s choice in the first place and can such a strategy be developed.

Understanding Lindh’s Motivations

The French academic Olivier Roy, in his 2017 Guardian article, ‘Who Are the New Jihadis?’, examines how converts to Islam may be susceptible to join jihadist groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh. In his article, he examines French converts who joined Daesh, but his theory also has applications for understanding American converts like Lindh.

His argument is that a small segment of “second-generation” French Muslims of immigrant families and “native” French converts comprise a generational revolt against their parents. Converts to Islam have ruptured with their parents, whether they be Catholics or secular, and then seek out a new family if they are disowned from or disavow their biological family.

Many converts to Islam do have the support of their family or find a new family in their local Muslim community, or simply raise families on their own. Few converts seek familial ties and brotherhood in groups like Daesh.

Lindh had the support of his family when he decided to convert. Nonetheless, he disavowed them and sought out belonging in Afghanistan.