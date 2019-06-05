Militants killed at least eight Egyptian policemen on Wednesday at a checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula, the centre of a long-running militant insurgency, the interior ministry said.

"Terrorist elements targeted a checkpoint west of El Arish early this morning... The exchange of fire killed fire terrorist elements and eight police were martyred," a ministry statement said.

Some militants escaped and security forces are following "their movements", the ministry added.

The attack took place as Muslims in the city of El Arish were holding prayers marking the holiday of Eid al Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan, early in the morning.

Two officers and eight conscripts were among those killed, according to security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to reporters.

Another security source said reinforcements had been dispatched to the checkpoint near El Arish, capital of North Sinai province.

"The checkpoint is currently surrounded by the army and police," he said.

A medical source said three members of the Central Security Force, a paramilitary force under the control of the interior ministry, were also wounded in the attack and taken to El Arish public hospital.