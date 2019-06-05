WORLD
Darwin shooting suspect had parole tag, evaded police for an hour
A man who was out on parole was arrested after fatally shooting four men and wounding a woman in an hour-long downtown rampage Tuesday in the northern Australian city of Darwin, police said.
In this still taken from a video, police can be seen apprehending a suspect on the ground in front of a white truck in Darwin. / AP
June 5, 2019

The man accused of killing four men in a shooting spree in northern Australia while evading police for more than an hour was an ex-convict wearing a monitoring bracelet, authorities said on Wednesday, ordering an urgent review into parole procedures.

The 45-year-old suspect –– armed with an illegal pump-action shotgun –– was hunting for a specific person during the rampage in the city of Darwin on Tuesday evening, police said.

They said the man, who local media identified as Ben Hoffman, was on parole and wearing a monitoring bracelet when he carried out the attack, which also left one woman wounded.

He was released from prison in January and reportedly had repeated brushes with the law.

Police said they were investigating possible links to outlaw motorbike gangs and drug-related grudges.

Deep-dive investigation

Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner said 100 police had been assigned to the investigation, with eight crime scenes established across Darwin, a tropical outpost of 130,000.

Gunner ordered an immediate review of close to 200 people being monitored via the electronic programme in the territory.

"The Northern Territory government will do everything in its power to determine what led to these tragic events and how this violence occurred," Gunner told reporters.

"While we have no reason to believe an event like this will occur again, it is critical we make every effort that it does not."

The motive for the attack remains unknown, but police said it was not terror-related and that the gunman was "looking for one individual".

They said they had since spoken to that person, who was in another Australian state at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shotgun used in the attack was believed to have been stolen over 20 years ago.

Devastated community

Local media reported that Hoffman was well-known in the tight-knit community of Darwin, the smallest capital of Australia's states and territories.

Witnesses recalled harrowing scenes from Tuesday as a man moved from room to room in a local motel, opening fire on occupants.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told ABC, the national broadcaster.

Dramatic footage of the arrest shown by the ABC showed the suspect flailing on the ground as he was tasered by heavily armed police. Police said he remained in the hospital Wednesday due to injuries suffered during his arrest.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the attack on Tuesday as "a terrible act of violence".

"I just want to extend my deep condolences and sympathies to all the people of the Territory and particularly in Darwin," Morrison told reporters in London.

"This is a very tight-knit community and I know they will be rocked by these events."

SOURCE:AFP
