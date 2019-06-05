The sharp rise in tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia on one side and Iran on the other leaves Iraq in a difficult position. The leadership in Baghdad is increasingly concerned about being dragged into a potential conflict between the US and the Islamic Republic. Within this context, Iraq refused to sign the final joint statement that the Arab League issued in Saudi Arabia late last month when the kingdom also hosted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) talks.

Having suffered from invasion, occupation, war, terrorism, insurgencies, state collapse, and other crises since Saddam Hussein’s fall in 2003, Iraq’s current foreign policy is heavily geared toward achieving greater stability internally by strengthening ties with all its neighbours.

From the Iraqi government’s perspective, the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Iraq depends on a balanced and skilfully waged foreign policy that accommodates the legitimate interests of Kuwait, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Turkey. Officials in Baghdad realise that making an enemy out of any neighbour would severely undermine vital Iraqi interests.

Yet while Iraq wants to avoid aligning against any of its neighbours, that is what some of Baghdad’s allies—chiefly the US and Saudi Arabia—would like to see from the country.

A daunting challenge that Iraq’s leadership faces pertains to questions about maintaining Baghdad’s close ties with Iran during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Iraq and Iran are deeply interconnected through trade, culture, religion, defence, tourism, and other domains. Thus, from Baghdad’s viewpoint, the Trump administration’s anti-Iranian campaign of ‘maximum pressure’ bodes very poorly for Iraq’s national interests.

The decline of Iraq’s religious tourism sector as a result of the US-imposed economic sanctions on Iran is an example of Baghdad paying a price for Washington’s efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic to the maximum extent possible.

That said, from a security standpoint the Iraqis remain heavily dependent on the United States, thus Baghdad is keen to avoid moves that could result in backlash from the US administration.

During this sensitive juncture in which the Iraqi government and society continue to face a threat from Daesh insurgents, Washington remains an important partner for Baghdad. Iraq also needs foreign investment from the US, particularly in its oil industry.

Baghdad has vested interests in improving relations with Saudi Arabia too. The announced re-opening of the Arar border crossing in 2017 following 27 years of closure signalled the two Arab states’ determination to begin a new chapter in bilateral relations after years of Riyadh writing off post-Saddam Hussein Iraq as a puppet-state belonging to Iran.