Denmark holds a parliamentary election on Wednesday that could deliver the Nordic region's third leftist government in a year as voters rebel against austerity they fear could dismantle their cherished welfare model.

Vows by Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen, heading the opposition centre-left bloc, to boost welfare spending after years of cuts and stick to a tougher stance on immigration, the other big hot-button issue, have gone down well with many Danes.

Polls indicate Frederiksen, 41, will win Wednesday's election, replacing current Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of the Liberal Party. Support for Frederiksen's party alliance stood at 54.7% shortly before of the vote, according to an average of polls published by Berlingske Barometer.

The Nordic model has been the gold standard for welfare for many left-leaning politicians and activists globally.

But ageing populations have prompted governments across the region to chip away at the magnanimous cradle-to-grave welfare state.

Economic reforms since the early 2000s, encouraging people to work longer in part by raising the retirement age and cutting unemployment benefits, have generated economic growth above the European Union average and established sound public finances.

But spending cuts by successive governments to reduce the public deficit have led to more people paying out of their own pockets for what used to be free.

Now many Danes, who like counterparts in other Nordic states pay some of the highest taxes in the world to underpin their welfare system, are saying enough is enough. They worry that further austerity will erode the universal health care, education and elderly services long seen as a given.

"It's obvious we need to start spending again," Frederiksen told Reuters in an interview last week while campaigning.

Rasmussen, 55, who has been premier since 2015 and also served from 2009-2011, may hope for a repeat of the outcome in last week's European Parliament elections.

Also, climate concerns top the agenda in the general election.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more.