The Trump administration granted two authorisations to US companies to share sensitive nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia shortly after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, a US senator who saw details of the approvals said on Tuesday.

The timing of the approvals is likely to heap pressure on the administration of US President Donald Trump from lawmakers who have become increasingly critical of US support for Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, left in 2017 to become a resident of the United States where he published columns in the Washington Post critical of the kingdom's leadership.

TRT World speaks to Ali Al-Ahmed, the Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs.

'Shocking' timing

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, where Khashoggi lived, called the timing of the approvals "shocking" and adds to a "disturbing pattern of behaviour" of the administration's policy on Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Energy granted the first occasion of the so-called Part 810 authorisation on October 18, 16 days after Khashoggi was killed.

The second occurred on February 18.

US authorities have concluded that responsibility for Khashoggi's death went to the highest levels of the Saudi government.

Riyadh has denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved.

The authorisations were among seven granted to US companies by Trump's administration since 2017, as Washington and Riyadh negotiate a potential wider agreement to help Saudi Arabia develop its first two nuclear power reactors.