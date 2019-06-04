The military raid against protestors at the sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum on June 3 marked the latest sign of violence and instability amid Sudan’s difficult transition. The assault by Sudanese authorities left 35 people dead and had echoes of the Egyptian military assault on Rabba in 2013, which left more than 1,000 dead and hundreds injured.

The use of brutal and lethal force to break up sit-in camps that were set up months ago is escalating tensions between Sudan’s ‘Deep State’ and the mostly unarmed, non-violent protestors who demand civilian rule.

Put simply, Sudan’s counter-revolution is in motion. But this violence waged against the protest movement was predictable, especially given how certain figures who currently run the country have much blood on their hands from past conflicts in Sudan’s periphery areas. Also, two key international factors help explain why Sudan’s Transition Military Council (TMC) is conducting itself in this manner two months after ex-president Omar Hassan al Bashir’s ousting.

First, this episode followed key meetings between Sudan’s army and its main allies in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), prompting many analysts to draw comparisons with the Egyptian military’s violence against protestors in Cairo after the 2013 coup. Sudan’s military rulers recently describing the sit-in as a “danger” and the TMC’s decision to abruptly close Al Jazeera’s office in Khartoum late last month both signal a new change in tone that is likely connected to meetings with officials in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and Riyadh.

Second, the international community’s lack of focus on Sudan also influences the tense situation. Although Western diplomats condemned the recent military assault on the sit-in, it is unclear what, if anything, will come from European and North American governments beyond rhetoric. For now, local powers that strongly support Sudan’s army are proving to have the most influence over the country’s post-Bashir transition.

Of course, what will be important to observe is the extent to which the international community writ large accepts the legitimacy of Sudan’s military coup, which the Declaration of Freedom and Change Alliance - a group of opposition factions and leaders of the protest movement - is attempting to prevent.

Will Sudan Descend into Violent Instability?

If strong support for Sudan’s TMC continues coming from Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and Riyadh and the international community avoids taking any action beyond rhetoric, the military might further brutalise the protest movement in order to intimidate demonstrators into pulling back on their demands. If the transition moves in this direction with the army using brutal force to cling on to its power and defend the entrenched interests of the clique that surrounded Bashir, Sudan risks descending into violent instability.

An all-out civil war cannot be dismissed as these clashes serve to further eliminate goodwill and potential foundations for trust between the TMC and Sudan’s protest movement.