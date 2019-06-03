WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's Muslim government leaders resign over allegations
Nine Cabinet and junior ministers and two provincial governors resigned after Buddhist monks accused three Muslim leaders of supporting the militants responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people.
Sri Lanka's Muslim government leaders resign over allegations
Rishad Bathiudeen, former minister arrives at a news conference with other muslim ministers after they resigned from their portfolios, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on June 3, 2019. / Reuters
June 3, 2019

Sri Lankan Muslim politicians holding top government positions have resigned, saying they want to enable the government to investigate allegations against some of them on links to militants.

Nine Cabinet and junior ministers and two provincial governors resigned on Monday, days after a Buddhist monk began a fast demanding the expulsion of three leaders whom he said were linked to a militant group responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people.

Rauf Hakeem, a lawmaker for Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, says they asked the government to investigate the allegations amid an anti-Muslim hate campaign.

Protests demanding resignations 

Demonstrations by several thousand people gripped Sri Lanka's pilgrim city of Kandy on Monday as Buddhist monks demanded the sacking of three top Muslim politicians over the Easter suicide bombings.

Recommended

Shops and offices were closed in the city 115 kilometres east of Colombo.

Muslims make up around 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 21 million.

Muslims have been subjected to violence and harassment in public places since the April 21 bombings, which were carried out by a local group that pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group. 

In March last year, a week of anti-Muslim riots in a suburb of Kandy left three people dead and more than 20 injured.

More than 200 Muslim-owned homes and shops were also destroyed and the government declared a brief state of emergency in the area to contain the violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon