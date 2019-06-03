At least five bodies were spotted high on a mountain in the Indian Himalayas on Monday during an aerial search for eight climbers feared swept away in an avalanche last week, a government official said.

The climbers –– four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India –– were reported missing by colleagues on Friday after they failed to return to their base camp near Nanda Devi, India's second highest mountain.

An air force helicopter spotted the five bodies during a flight over the area where they went missing, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, the top government official in the nearby Pithoragarh district, said.

"Four bodies can be seen together and a fifth slightly away from the others," he said.

TRT World spoke to Brian Dickinson, a climber who has soloed the summit of Mount Everest, for his take on the tragic incident.

The search mission was now working on the assumption that all eight climbers had been killed, he said.

"We are trying to retrieve the bodies. We believe the other three will be nearby," he said.

The climbers were attempting to climb an unnamed, previously unclimbed 6,477 metre (21,250 feet) peak near Nanda Devi when their route was hit by a "sizeable avalanche", said the company that organised the expedition, Moran Mountain.

Jogdande said the bodies were above 5,000 metres and the possibility of a second avalanche would make accessing the site difficult. It had not been decided whether a team would go in by air or on foot, he said.

"We're considering both alternatives. Since the bodies are at high altitude, it is inaccessible, it is still an unstable terrain that could lead to a secondary avalanche. We're working out a plan," the government official said.