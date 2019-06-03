The recent political crisis between Turkey and the United States has tested the limits of their relationship.

Despite strong political statements, both countries seemed unwilling to risk an irreversible rupture. This attitude is mainly the result of longstanding connections that go beyond diplomatic parameters.

Two major American institutions that operated in the early decades of Republican Turkey were the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations.

Since the early 20th Century, the Rockefeller Foundation has prioritised medicine and basic sciences as the primary fields of operations. The Foundation was spending most of its sources on programmes in the United States, but overseas activities started to expand in the 1920s and 1930s under the framework of the “advancement of knowledge”.

One of the most serious initiatives outside the United States was the transformation of the Peking Medical School in China.

The Rockefeller Foundation also had some contacts with the American missionaries in the Ottoman State as well, and soon after the foundation of Republican Turkey the Foundation experts paid visits to the country.

They aimed to investigate and initiate possible fields of activities. The Foundation’s officers were warmly greeted among politicians and bureaucrats, holding several meetings with the Minister of Health, Refik Saydam, a close advisor of then President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Selskar Gunn and Ralph Collins were two of these Foundation experts who regularly came to Turkey. As a result, the Foundation initiated the opening of the first public health centres in modern Turkey, in Etimesgut and Edirnekapı, where people were offered basic service in hygiene and health.

In addition to these institutional developments, young graduates of medical school and nurses were awarded visiting scholarships at hospitals and universities in the United States. From the 1930s to the end of 1960s, more than 30 people in this field went to the United States from Turkey.

As an overall goal, the Foundation reports emphasised that in Turkey, there was a fatalistic mindset which had to be changed through the tools of modern medicine.

In parallel with the changing role of the United States in world politics after World War II, the Foundation directors decided to make new investments in the fields of social sciences and humanities.

The teaching of the English language, area studies, arts and literature received further attention not only in the United States but also in the Foundation’s overseas activities. Turkey again became a significant benefactor from these funds.

Many of the respectable members of academia, arts and literature in Turkey applied for Rockefeller grants in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Rockefeller officials visited Turkey quite often to meet and interview the applicants, discuss possible projects and future plans. One of these officials was John Marshall, who regularly met intellectuals, academicians, bureaucrats and politicians in Turkey and the United States. He was not only in touch with the moderate centre-right Democrat Party members but also with the Republican People’s Party (CHP) elites during the 1950s.

In the long term, Marshall had an aim to shape “the creative minority” in Turkey and westernise Turkish society.

The Foundation grants helped Turkish scholars to open new research institutes at Istanbul and Ankara Universities, undertake special research projects in history, political science and literature, advance their language skills and translate primary materials from English to Turkish.

Right after World War II, the Ford Foundation also started its operations in Turkey. The Ford family had restructured the family foundation into a global organisation and expanded its overseas activities.

One of the first projects of Ford in Turkey took place in the field of education. Foundation officials prepared a comprehensive report on the Turkish education system, followed by a significant amount of financial aid to the Middle East Technical University.

Eugene Northrop, the Foundation representative in Ankara in the early 1960s, initiated the establishment of an institution to support research in basic sciences and The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) was founded thanks to a financial grant from the Ford Foundation.

Like the Democrat Party leaders, the CHP rulers were happy to work with the Ford Foundation. The President Ismet Inonu, like former presidents Celal Bayar and Adnan Menderes, encouraged several other projects.