Turkish security forces caught 20 Daesh suspects in countrywide operations, two of whom are believed to have been preparing to carry out imminent terror acts in the country, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

"A total of 18 people planning [terror] acts have been caught in various provinces with their arms," Suleyman Soylu said speaking at an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

Soylu added that two other alleged terror act plotters who were caught are believed to have been getting ready to carry out imminent attacks.