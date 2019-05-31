Thousands of Iranians rallied Friday to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, which will see demonstrations across the Mideast as the Trump administration tries to offer an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The annual protests, also being held in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere, come on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Iranian Revolution by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Al Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians.

Israel views Iran as its archenemy in the Mideast. Iran does not recognise Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Rallies in 950 cities, towns

In Tehran, rallies began across the Iranian capital. They'll all head to Tehran University, where the ceremony will end at Friday noontime prayers. Similar rallies took place in 950 cities and towns across the country.

Tens of thousands of Iranians marking the annual "Quds (Jerusalem) Day" condemned a planned Middle East peace plan touted by US President Donald Trump as the "deal of the century."