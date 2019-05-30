Iraqi security officials say a series of explosions in the northern city of Kirkuk has killed at least four people and wounded 23.

The officials said the six blasts went off in quick succession Thursday night after iftar, the meal that breaks daylong fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. They struck the centre of the city when streets are typically crowded.

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear, but the officials said they appeared to be improvised explosive devices. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in 2017, but the terrorist group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells, particularly in the country's north.

Daesh sets fire to cropland in Kirkuk

Members of the Daesh terrorist group set fire to farmland overnight in a village in Iraq’s Kirkuk province, police said on Thursday.

The militants torched crops in the small village of Haftaghar, located 35 km (around 22 miles) south of Kirkuk city, and attacked farmers who attempted to put out the fire.

“There was one killed and seven injured by Daesh terrorists,” Kirkuk Police Chief Ali Kamal told Anadolu Agency.