Turkey's top security council resolves to fight all terror groups
Turkey continues to fight terrorism, says National Security Council on Operation Claw, which started on Monday in northern Iraq.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) leads National Security Council meeting at Presidential Complex, in Ankara, Turkey on March 30, 2019. / AA
May 30, 2019

Speaking amid military successes against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Security Council on Thursday expressed the nation’s unflagging determination to keep fighting all terror groups.

"Turkey continues to fight all terrorist groups with the same resolution and determination as in the past," said the council in a statement on Turkey’s Operation Claw, which was launched on Monday to fight the terrorist PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Turning to recent events in northern Syria, near Turkey’s southern border, the council said, "Syrian regime attacks on civilians in Syria's de-escalation zone damage the spirit of Astana," referring to an ongoing peace process with Russia and Iran.

The statement, issued from the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, added that Turkey is keeping in touch with relevant countries to avoid a new humanitarian crisis and mass migration.

Turkey and Russia last September agreed to turn Idlib, northwestern Syria into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Referring to the New Zealand massacre this March, the council also strongly condemned racist attacks targeting innocents.

On March 15, at least 50 Muslim worshippers were massacred and as many injured in a white supremacist terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

SOURCE:AA
