Speaking amid military successes against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Security Council on Thursday expressed the nation’s unflagging determination to keep fighting all terror groups.

"Turkey continues to fight all terrorist groups with the same resolution and determination as in the past," said the council in a statement on Turkey’s Operation Claw, which was launched on Monday to fight the terrorist PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Turning to recent events in northern Syria, near Turkey’s southern border, the council said, "Syrian regime attacks on civilians in Syria's de-escalation zone damage the spirit of Astana," referring to an ongoing peace process with Russia and Iran.

The statement, issued from the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, added that Turkey is keeping in touch with relevant countries to avoid a new humanitarian crisis and mass migration.