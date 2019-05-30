On May 6, the Assad regime supported by Russian airstrikes started a limited military operation in the western countryside of the Hama Governate to capture parts of the Ghab plains.

The regime managed to take control over 21 locations including two strategic towns within the so-called demilitarisation zone, which was agreed upon by Russia and Turkey in Sochi to de-escalate the situation in Idlib.

The current military operation by the Assad regime with clear Russian backing is an attempt to pressure Turkey to enforce the Sochi memorandum signed by both sides, while the Syrian regime and its backers continue to violate the agreement.

To Moscow’s surprise, Ankara has decided to respond instead of backing down in an attempt to remind Russia how costly any unilateral military action in Idlib could be.

The Sochi memorandum included the establishment of a 15-20km deep demilitarisation zone; joint Russian-Turkish patrols; a joint Iranian-Russian-Turkish Coordination Centre and the opening of the strategic M4 and M5 highways to free trade.

Despite the agreement, two actors in Syria were involved and succeeded in sabotaging it.

The Assad regime and groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda, have taken steps to undermine the implementation process. The Assad regime is deliberately bombing Idlib in a bid to prevent a real ceasefire emerging and because it wants to retake Idlib in its entirety, in line with its stated policy of retaking every inch of Syrian soil.

This is part of a broader strategy in which the regime is using military pressure to disrupt Turkish-Russian coordination of the de-escalation agreement, as this agreement has stymied its ambitions.

At the beginning of the New Year, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham disrupted the Sochi memorandum by going after the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition, taking the 3.5 million civilians as hostages. In contrast to the agreed terms of a complete withdrawal of radical groups from the demilitarisation zone, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham expanded its control within it.

Turkey had united the Syrian opposition factions in Idlib to counterbalance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham under the umbrella of the newly formed National Front for Liberation, but during the attack of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, this alliance proved incapable of acting together against extremists.

The US withdrawal decision had helped Turkey to win time in Idlib, but as it becomes clear that the Americans wouldn't withdraw but reduce troops, Russia has refocused on Idlib.