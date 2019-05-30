Four more members of the PKK terror group were neutralised in Turkey's Operation Claw in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Iraq on Monday.

“Four more PKK terrorists have been neutralised as part of ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” the ministry tweeted.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.