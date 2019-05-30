At least seven people were confirmed dead and 21 remained missing early on Thursday after a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest.

Rescue officials said seven bodies had been recovered. Pal Gyorfi, the spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said seven people were rescued and hospitalised in stable condition following the accident on Wednesday night.

National police spokesman Kristof Gal said 33 South Koreans were on the boat, after early reports mentioned 32. South Korea's foreign ministry later confirmed that 33 of its citizens were on the boat and said 19 were still missing.

The two crew members were identified as Hungarian.

The sunken boat was located early Thursday near the Margit Bridge, not far from the neo-Gothic Parliament building on the river bank.

"There could be 30 to 40 people on the boat [that capsized], the rescue operations are ongoing. Together with other task forces [police, firefighters], we're looking for the injured, we can give detailed information later," said Gabor Csato, an official from the Hungarian National Ambulance Service.

Employees from the South Korean embassy in Budapest were assisting Hungarian officials in identifying those rescued and the deceased.