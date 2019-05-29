Turkish police said on Wednesday they had detained the leaders of what they called Europe's biggest people-smuggling ring, which helped thousands of irregular immigrants reach Europe from the Middle East.

Twenty people, including ringleader Akbar Omar Tawfeeq, were detained in operations in four Turkish provinces after a year-long investigation into the organisation, Istanbul police said.

The network mainly helped Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals cross into European countries from Turkey by land and sea, police said, adding that the group had also worked with other smuggling groups in Ukraine, Italy and Greece.

Group earned millions annually

As part of the operations, police detained 569 irregular immigrants and seized six vehicles and six boats, they said in a statement.

The smuggling group, whose leaders are mainly from northern Iraq, earned an average of 2 million euros ($2.23 million) annually.