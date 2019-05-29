Moments after he heard a loud explosion, Anadolu Agency photographer Ali Jadallah opened the window of his office to a frantic ruckus outside.

Locals from neighbouring buildings warned him that the Israeli military was about to target his office and to get out fast.

Jadallah and a colleague were the only two people in the office at the time and wasted no time fleeing, grabbing and carrying whatever they could.

Shortly afterwards, Israeli warplanes bombed the six-storey building, which housed the news outlet’s Gaza office, turning it into a heap of concrete and mangled metal beams.

The attack on May 4 destroyed almost all the agency’s equipment, but that has not stopped Jadallah and his colleagues from continuing their work.

“It’s an unbearable feeling honestly,” he told TRT World. “We didn’t stop covering, whether it was before the strikes, during the strikes, or after the strikes.”

The response from Jadallah’s bosses both inside and outside Gaza was equally defiant; that their work would continue and that a new office would be established in due course.

Palestinian journalists in Gaza, like Jadallah, have become accustomed to the horrors of war.

Israel has launched frequent bombing campaigns on the besieged territory, killing thousands over the past decade.

Journalists have often found themselves caught up in the campaigns and even targeted by the Israeli army.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Information, at least 17 journalists were killed during the 2014 Gaza War.

A UN report in February also found that Israel intentionally shot journalists during the Great March of Return protests at the border fence separating Gaza from Israel.