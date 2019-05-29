An Australian teen dubbed "Egg Boy" for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said he has given almost $70,000 donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting "Muslim fanatics" migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause célèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. Donations flooded in to fund his legal defence.

However, Connolly said late on Tuesday he would give away $70,000 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.