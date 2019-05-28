Peter Mutharika was sworn in for a second five-year term as Malawi’s president on Tuesday under the shadow of vote rigging.

The 78-year-old took the oath of office a day after the Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the hotly contested May 21 general elections.

Everton Chimulirenji was also sworn in as vice president at the same ceremony before Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

Mutharika, a law professor, urged his rivals to join him in rebuilding the country.

“In elections, there can only be one winner. The election is gone. Let us now move on to rebuild this nation,” he said.

Disputed results

Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah declared Mutharika "president-elect" Monday despite attempts by Lazarus Chakwera, his main rival and leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), to dispute the results and have a vote recount in 10 of the country’s 28 districts due to what he called “anomalies”.

The High Court, which had on Saturday granted Chakwera temporary relief by stopping the Electoral Commission from announcing the results, lifted the order to allow the commission to do so.

The MCP and another candidate, former vice president Saulos Chilima, are still disputing the results.