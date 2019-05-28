Senior Taliban officials including the group's top political advisor met with Afghan political figures in Moscow on Tuesday, saying they were committed to peace in Afghanistan – even as US-led talks appear to have stalled.

In a message the Taliban have not altered since talks with the US started last autumn Taliban co-founder and political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the insurgents want an end to 18 years of conflict – but would only sign a deal after foreign forces quit Afghanistan.

The Taliban is "really committed to peace, but think the obstacle for peace should be removed first," Baradar said in a rare televised appearance at the start of the two-day meeting marking 100 years of diplomatic ties between Russia and Afghanistan.

"The obstacle is the occupation of Afghanistan, and that should end," Baradar added.

Baradar – who helped Mullah Omar found the Taliban – was appointed its political chief in January following his release from a Pakistan prison.

'Good relations with our brothers'

Tuesday's Moscow meeting once again cut out senior members of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which the Taliban consider a US-backed puppet regime, though the head of the Kabul administration's high peace council had been slated to attend.

Other Afghan politicians – including former president Hamid Karzai and candidates challenging Ghani in a presidential election slated for September – were also present.

The talks mark the second time Taliban leaders have met with Afghan figures in Russia, following a February summit that saw the former foes praying together and chatting over meals.

Former warlord Atta Muhammad Noor said the previous Moscow meeting had yielded "quite positive results."