The Egyptian military is responsible for widespread abuses in Sinai, some of which amount to war crimes, according to a report published by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a report published on Tuesday, the group said that fighters loyal to the local Daesh affiliate had also committed “horrific” crimes against locals in Sinai, as well as members of the Egyptian army.

HRW interviewed 54 people between 2016 and 2018 about alleged abuses taking place in the Sinai peninsula, a mountainous desert region that connects Egypt’s African mainland to Asia.

The country has long battled armed groups in the region, but their activities intensified after the 2013 military coup, which brought current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to power.

In 2014, the dominant terrorist group in the area, Ansar Bait Ul Maqdas, pledged allegiance to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and styled itself as the group’s ‘Sinai province’, or Wilayat Sinai.

HRW spoke to activists, journalists, witnesses, former army officers and a former UN official focusing on Egypt.

They detailed abuses carried out by Egypt’s armed forces, which included the arbitrary arrest of children, enforced disappearances, home demolitions, extrajudicial killings, torture and attacks on civilians. These, HRW said, amounted to war crimes.

A witness who gave his name as Shehab told HRW about the aftermath of a government airstrike.