Turkey's military has launched an operation in northern Iraq's Hakurk region in a bid to destroy the PKK terror group's bases, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The presence of PKK terror elements the area has been posing a national security threat to Ankara for decades with frequent attacks in southeastern Turkey.

Dubbed Operation Claw, the military offensive is aimed at neutralising terrorists and destroying the caves and shelters they are using in the mountainous Iraqi region.

It began on Monday with artillery shelling and continued with air strikes and commando operations, officials said.

They said air strikes destroyed weapons positions, shelters, caves and ammunition depots used by the terrorists with support from combat drones.

The ministry underlined that the operation was ongoing as planned, adding some nine terrorists were neutralised.