Sudan's protest leaders launched a two-day general strike on Tuesday to press the ruling military to hand over power to a civilian-led authority, following last month's overthrow of autocratic president Omar al Bashir amid nationwide demonstrations against his rule.

The strike comes as talks between protesters and the military council, which took over the country after Bashir's ouster, remain deadlocked.

The two sides are split over the makeup and leadership of a sovereign council that would run the country during a three-year transition period. The talks stalled despite apparent progress in negotiations earlier this month over an interim Cabinet and a legislative body for the transitional period.

The protesters demand a "limited military representation" on the sovereign council but the ruling generals refuse to relinquish power.

After the military ousted Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, army generals took over but the protesters remained in the streets, mainly in a sit-in outside the military's headquarters in Khartoum, the country's capital where they are demanding the military hand over power.

TRT World speaks to Awol Allo of Keele University for his take on the issue.

'Open civil disobedience'

Wajdi Saleh, a negotiator for the protesters, said they decided to hold the strike after negotiations with the military were suspended. The protesters earlier threatened a civil disobedience campaign if the generals fail to comply with their demands.

"They've refused all our proposals," Saleh told a press conference late on Monday in Khartoum.