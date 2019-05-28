WORLD
Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with US - foreign ministry
Tensions have risen between Iran and the US after this month's attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region. US blamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks at a news conference in Tehran, Iran. February 13, 2019. / Reuters
May 28, 2019

Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear programme was possible.

Washington withdrew last year from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran and is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to strangle Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.

Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."

Asked about Trump's comments in a news conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency: "We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America."

"Iran pays no attention to words; what matters to us is a change of approach and behaviour."

Trump also said that the United States was not looking for regime change in Iran, adding that "we are looking for no nuclear weapons."

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday the country was not allowed to pursue the development of nuclear weapon as this was banned by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after this month's attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region.

Washington, a firm backer of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, has blamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.

The United States has deployed a carrier strike group and bombers to the and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears of a conflict.

