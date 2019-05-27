Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the army's positions in Luhansk region on Monday for the first time since being elected.

A video released by presidential press service shows Zelenskiy visiting trenches and greeting soldiers and officers, a few hundred metres away from pro-Russian separatists' positions of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.

In his inauguration speech in May, Zelenskiy said his first task was to achieve a ceasefire, adding that dialogue could only happen after the return of Ukrainian territory and prisoners of war.