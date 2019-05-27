WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban attacks kill 10 Afghan troops, four policemen - officials
The soldiers driving back to the base after picking up their salaries in Afghanistan's western Farah province were killed in a roadside bombing claimed by the Taliban. Another four cops were killed in attacks on security checkpoints.
Taliban attacks kill 10 Afghan troops, four policemen - officials
Afghan security forces keep watch outside a mosque after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. May 24, 2019. / Reuters
May 27, 2019

A roadside bombing claimed by the Taliban killed 10 Afghan soldiers in the country's west while attacks on security checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed four policemen, local officials said on Monday.

The soldiers were driving back to base after picking up their salaries in the country's western Farah province. 

They were travelling in a Humvee when the explosion took place on Sunday afternoon in the Bala Buluk district, said Shah Mahmmod Nahimi, a provincial councilman.

"The blast was so intense that no one in the Humvee survived," he added.

Elsewhere, the Taliban targeted several checkpoints in northern Sari Pul province on Sunday night, killing four members of the security forces and wounding 22, said Zabiullah Amani, the provincial governor's spokesman.

The attacks took place on the outskirts of the provincial capital of Sari Pul and triggered gunbattles that lasted for hours, he said, adding that 15 Taliban fighters were also killed.

Meanwhile, a sticky bomb attached to a minibus carrying government workers in Kabul detonated on Monday morning, wounding 10 people, said police spokesman Ferdus Faramarz. One of the wounded was in critical condition.

Recommended

Arab Haidari, from the religious affairs ministry, said all the wounded are ministry's employees who were on their way to work when the explosion took place. 

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and Daesh militants regularly attack Kabul.

On Sunday, gunmen shot and killed a prominent religious scholar Mawlavi Shabir Ahmad Kamawi in Kabul, and last week, a mosque bombing killed another religious scholar during Friday prayers, also in Kabul.

Attacks have increased recently as Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, presses ahead with talks with the Taliban, who refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government.

The talks so far have focused on a timetable for US troop withdrawal as well as Taliban guarantees that they won't harbour terrorist groups or allow Afghanistan to be used as a staging ground for global terror attacks.

Also Monday, the defence ministry celebrated the graduation of about 3,000 soldiers following their three-month training program with a ceremony at the Military Academy in Kabul.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon