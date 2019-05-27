Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may have a chance to strengthen its position in the smartphone market due to the hurt caused to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in the wake of US-China trade tensions, according to Fitch Ratings.

Tech companies, including Google and SoftBank Group-owned chip designer ARM, have said they will cease supplies and updates to Huawei.

The loss of access to Google's Android system may hurt the smartphone sales of the Chinese technology company outside China, thereby giving Samsung a chance to improve its market share, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.