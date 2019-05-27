At least 30 people died and dozens more were missing on Sunday after a boat accident on a lake in western Democratic Republic of Congo, a local mayor said.

"So far, we have recovered 30 bodies, 12 women, 11 children and seven men," the mayor of Inongo, Simon Mbo Wemba, told media including AFP, adding that there had been more than 350 passengers on board the boat with only 183 survivors.

Speaking to TRT World is Chris Ocamringa with more.

The accident happened on Saturday night on Lake Mai-Ndombe.

"The toll is still provisional," the mayor said, adding that it was difficult to know the exact number of passengers as many could have been illegal immigrants.