TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated near Istanbul - Erdogan
Yassiada island is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.
Island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated near Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairing a meeting in this undated file photo. / AA
May 26, 2019

Turkey’s president on Sunday said a new island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated in waters near Istanbul by the end of the year. 

Speaking to reporters on the island in the Sea of Marmara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the renamed piece of land, remaking it from a infamous isle to an honourable one.

Turkey’s Yassiada, one of the Princes’ Islands, notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup, in 2013 was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island.

Recommended

Yassiada, once seen as a symbol of some of the darkest days of Turkish democracy, is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.

The island is where Adnan Menderes, Turkey’s first democratically elected prime minister, along with all the leading Democratic Party (DP) members, were arrested after the May 27, 1960 military coup and were later jailed and tried.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda