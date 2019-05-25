Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing in the last six months, a filing seen by CNBC revealed on May 25, as it aims to roll out an ambitious high-speed internet service by using a constellation of satellites to beam signals from space.

The company raised $486.2 million in an equity offering, starting December, and another $535.7 million in an offering that began in April, its regulatory filings on Friday showed.

The rocket company on Thursday launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit for Musk’s new Starlink internet service.